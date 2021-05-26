Thieves with yellow crowbars break into Memphis gas station in the middle of the night, get away with Newport cigarettes and change

Memphis Police say the three suspects drove off in a black Infiniti sedan with a moonroof.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Three thieves in Memphis, the home of the King of Rock-n-Roll, are wanted for burglary of a business after getting away with less than a king’s ransom.

According to the Memphis Police Department, three people --who were dressed in black-- used yellow crowbars and broke into the Shell gas station at 1781 Getwell May 17. The burglars’ booty? Cartons of Newport cigarettes and change.

If you have information that can help investigators catch these suspects, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. Calls are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.