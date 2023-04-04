Third suspect arrested and charged in Prive shootings

Kendrick Jamal Gray has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, among other charges, in the Wednesday night Prive shootings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third suspect has been arrested and charged in the Wednesday, March 29, shooting that left two dead and five injured at the Prive restaurant in Hickory Hill.

Kendrick Jamal Gray, 30, was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a prohibited weapon. According to MPD, Gray is still receiving treatment for his injuries from the Wednesday night incident.

Two other suspects were already arrested and charged in the March 29 shooting.

Johnny Sanford, 36, faces charges of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Marshals said the fugitive task force tracked Sanford to the 300 block of Exchange St. Monday, April 3, and he surrendered without incident. He is currently in the Shelby County jail without bond.

Another suspect, Damone Joseph Sykes, was arrested Friday, March 31, and is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a dangerous firearm during commission/attempt of a dangerous felony, and robbery. Sykes is in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 6900 block of Winchester about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. MPD said officers arrived to find two men shot in the parking lot. According to Sykes’ affidavit, a victim identified as Terrial Alexander died at the scene. The other victim, identified as Larry Bailey in the affidavit for Sanford, was taken to Regional One Hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Investigators at the time said five other people were also shot and injured, and all went to the hospital in personal vehicles. According to MPD Facebook, four of the victims are still in the hospital, and one was released.

Memphis Police investigators said a fight started inside the club, and some of the individuals involved went to their cars and got guns, then began shooting.

According to Sanford’s affidavit, a witness identified him as the suspect who shot Bailey.

According to the affidavit for Sykes, investigators said video showed Sykes taking a gun from a male victim who was trying to restrain another accused shooter. The affidavit said Sykes shot the male victim after taking the gun.

According to the affidavit, Sykes was identified as also having been shot during the incident.