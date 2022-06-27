Third suspect sentenced in deadly 2018 shooting that started over a stolen car

Christian Key, who is now 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years without parole.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third person has been convicted in a deadly 2018 shooting over a stolen car.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said Christian Key, who is now 21 but was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators said on March 28, 2018, Christopher Smith and his cousin had been looking for the cousin’s car which had just been stolen from a gas station in southeast Memphis. Police said Smith and his cousin got suspicious of three people in another car that drove by slowly staring at them.

Investigators said Smith and his cousin were convinced the three had something to do with the theft, so they started following them along Riverdale. Police said when the other car turned onto Cognac Cove, that car turned around, facing Smith and his cousin.

That’s when investigators said Key, his brother Jalen Bell, 19 at the time, and Demerrick Porter, 18 at the time, jumped out and started shooting – killing Smith and hitting the cousin the leg.

Prosecutors said all three admitted firing at the victims.

Porter was convicted at trial in 2021 and was sentenced to 38 years in prison for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.