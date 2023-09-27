Three arrested, charged with first-degree murder after shooting in small West Tennessee town

A man was shot and killed in Whiteville, Tennessee, on September 4. Wednesday, TBI announced the arrest of three men they say killed him.

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Three men are behind bars and facing first-degree murder charges Wednesday after a deadly shooting in a small West Tennessee town earlier in September.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said their agents began working alongside the Whiteville Police Department and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a homicide that occurred on September 4 in Whiteville, Tennessee. At around 9:45 p.m., law enforcement responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Webb Street. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Markuvious Deshun Green of Whiteville, was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, authorities determined 19-year-old Tyreco T. Sharp of Whiteville, 20-year-old Isaiah D. Allen of Whiteville, and 22-year-old Quindario D. Nathan of Jackson were responsible for Green’s death, TBI said.

Sharp was arrested on September 7; Allen was arrested September 11; and Nathan was arrested September 18. Each was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on a count of First Degree Murder and has a bond of $250,000.