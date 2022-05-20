Three arrested in Memphis after drug bust captures more than $600,000 in illegal drugs

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the bust found more than 240 lbs. of marijuana, among other illegal drugs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were arrested Thursday on drug charges when Shelby County sheriff's deputies made a drug bust in multiple locations, recovering $632,000 in illegal drugs, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

22-year-old Charles Tucker Dunaway, 20-year-old Olivia Yager and 26-year-old Marcus Miller were all charged with multiple counts of felony drug possession with the intent to sell.

Dunaway and Miller were also charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The SCSO Narcotics Team and gang unit detectives from multiple agencies executed a search warrant on Thursday at multiple locations in Memphis, including the 700 block of Echles Street, 1500 block of Madison Avenue, 300 block of Stonewall Road and the 5300 block of Lyford Avenue. Officers arrested the three suspects, recovered various drugs and drug paraphernalia, and seized a number of guns.

Deputies recovered around 244 lbs. of marijuana, as well as 828 grams of THC wax, 407 packages of THC edibles, 606 THC vape cartridges, around nine pounds of THC rosin and 99 packages of psilocybin chocolate mushrooms, all valued around $632,000.

Dunaway and Yager were arrested at Yager's residence while Miller was arrested during a traffic stop trying to leave the location of one of the search warrants, according to a police affidavit.