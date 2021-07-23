Three charged after pizza delivery driver robbed in Cooper-Young

A Papa John’s delivery woman told police she was delivering a pizza Wednesday to a place in the 1000 block of New York Street when she was robbed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and charged so far, accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver in Cooper-Young.

According to the police affidavit, a Papa John’s delivery woman told police she was delivering a pizza Wednesday to a place in the 1000 block of New York Street but was having trouble locating the address. She told investigators three armed men approached and said, “they were going to take the pizza.” The delivery person said the pizza was worth about $128.

The woman called police, and according to the affidavit, another witness saw three men get into a silver car driven by a fourth person and take off. The witness told officers the car then pulled into an address in the 1000 block of Meda.

Responding officers saw a silver car parked in back and contacted the homeowner. According to the affidavit, she agreed to let officers search her home, where they found several pizza boxes marked with Wednesday’s date, and a gun. Investigators said a neighbor also had video of the suspects.

Five people in the home were detained, and police say Christopher Jones, Rothello Manning, and Victor Armstrong were all wearing the same clothes seen in the video. According to the affidavit, a fourth person also took part in the robbery, but charges have not appeared in the court system for that person.

Jones, Manning, and Armstrong are each charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell(marijuana).