Three charged in connection with arrest of fugitive that injured Dyersburg officer

A wanted fugitive from Illinois and two others were arrested for interfering with the fugitive's arrest.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with an arrest that injured a Dyersburg police officer.

Investigators said it started Monday when the officer was responding to a theft call on Sellars Drive. They said several people were on the scene, and 50-year-old John Hughes gave a fake name, date of birth, and social security number. When the information came back for another person, the officer tried to take Hughes into custody for criminal impersonation.

Investigators said Hughes pushed the officer and tried to run away, but the officer was able to grab him to the ground. They said Hughes continued to struggle and tried to grab the officer’s service weapon several times, punched the officer in the head several times, and even bit the officer in the arm. They said the officer was able to take Hughes into custody after using his taser.

Investigators said Hughes was wanted in Illinois for larceny and violation of parole. He is now charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation.

37-year-old Ashley Curtis was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of false reports and accessory after the fact. Investigators said Curtis knew Hughes was a wanted fugitive and lied to police.

62-year-old Mary Brown was arrested and charged with permitting or facilitating an escape. They said she tried to interfere with Hughes’ arrest.

All three are in jail awaiting court hearings.