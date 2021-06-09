Trio convicted in series of kidnappings and bank robberies

After a four-day federal jury trial, Antonio Johnson, Travis Jackson, and Shalundra Johnson have been found guilty of kidnapping & multiple bank robberies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a four-day federal jury trial, Antonio Johnson 44, Travis Jackson 37, and Shalundra Johnson, 39 have been found guilty of kidnapping and multiple bank robberies. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the conviction today.

According to information presented in court, on September 14, 2018, at approximately 2:15 a.m., an employee of Trustmark Bank on Elvis Presley Blvd., got off work from her second job and arrived home. As the victim walked into her home, a male with a firearm grabbed her and pushed her inside of the residence. The victim was zip-tied and taken to the bank to complete the robbery where approximately, $73,400 was taken. Travis Jackson’s DNA was recovered from the zip-ties used to restrain the victim.

On December 7, 2018, at approximately 7:18 p.m., an employee of the First Tennessee Bank on Elvis Presley Blvd arrived home from work. While in her driveway, an unknown male wearing a mask approached her vehicle. The unknown male forced the victim at gunpoint to the passenger seat of her vehicle and drove her to a location near the bank. The victim was then zip-tied and taken to the bank to complete the robbery; approximately, $110,435 was taken. Again, Travis Jackson’s DNA was recovered from the zip-ties used to restrain the victim and from other zip-ties recovered from the scene. Travis Jackson’s cell phone records placed him at the bank at the time of the robbery. Cell phone records also placed Antonio Johnson at the scene of the victim’s house and at the bank at the time of the kidnapping and the robbery. A tracking device was placed on the victim's vehicle for the gunman to determine where she lived.

On April 4, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., an employee of First South Financial Credit Union on East Shelby Drive, arrived at her home in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Armed men entered the victim’s home, zip-tied the victim’s hands, and demanded keys to the bank. The victim, along with her three-year-old child, were then forced into her personal car and driven away. Eventually, the victim was taken to the bank for the robbery.

Approximately, $425,000 was taken in the robbery. Shalundra Johnson placed a tracking device on the victim's vehicle for the gunmen to determine where the victim lived. Cell phone records, tracking device information, and evidence recovered from the respective defendant’s residences proved the involvement of the defendants in the robbery.

Travis Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 3, 2021. Jackson was convicted of three counts of bank robbery, three counts of firearm possession, one count of kidnapping an adult, and one count of kidnapping a child. Jackson faces a mandatory minimum of 41 years in federal prison.

Both Antonio Johnson and Shalundra Johnson are scheduled to be sentenced September 8, 2021. Antonio Johnson was convicted of two counts of bank robbery, two counts of firearms possession, one count of kidnapping of adult, and one count kidnapping of a child. Johnson faces a mandatory maximum sentence of 34 years imprisonment. Shalundra Johnson was convicted of one count of bank robbery and one count of kidnapping of an adult. Shalundra Johnson faces up to 20 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Memphis Police Department, Desoto County (MS) Sheriff’s Department and Horn Lake, MS Police Department.