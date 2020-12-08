Three indicted in death of north Memphis woman mauled by dogs

Doris Arrington was found mauled to death in April.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been indicted on reckless homicide charges related to the death of a 59-year-old woman who was mauled by their four dogs in April, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, Dedricz Perry, 22. All were taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

At around 8 a.m. on April 22 this year, police were called to the 1200 block of Capital Avenue in the New Chicago area of north Memphis where they found the body of Doris Arrington who lived nearby.

She had severe trauma to her legs and arms that appeared to be from animal bites. The cause of death was massive blood loss.

Officers canvassed the area and at a nearby house found four dogs with blood on their mouths and coats. The dogs’ owners were identified as the three defendants.

Investigators said Memphis Animal Services and the Mayor’s Action Center both had received complaints about the dogs’ aggressive behavior and their ability to escape their enclosure.