Three indicted in shootout between cars that killed a man in Northaven last June

One of three is also indicted in another murder a week after

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men have been indicted in a car-to-car shooting last year in Northaven that resulted in the death of a passenger in one vehicle, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Rodricus Brown, 16, and Tyler Rodgers, 17, on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Rodgers also was indicted on another homicide that occurred a week later.

Kobe McAfee, 19, was indicted on felony counts of facilitation of first-degree murder and facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the drivers of the two cars encountered one another shortly after 5 p.m. on June 19, 2020, and a rolling dispute began as they traveled for several blocks when gang signs allegedly were flashed by one of the drivers.

At Northaven Drive and N. Circle Road shots were fired from one vehicle, striking 21-year-old Michael Phillips multiple times while in the front seat of the other vehicle.

The driver he was with drove to North Watkins and Corning where they met with police and paramedics who pronounced Phillips dead.

On Tuesday, the grand jury also indicted Rodgers in another case on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Rodgers is accused of killing 27-year-old Andrew Landfair and wounding another man on the night of June 26, 2020, in the 3200 block of Aden Street in Frayser.

A codefendant, Markalon Lewis, 20, was indicted on the same charges.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and in Criminal Court Division 2.