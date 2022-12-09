Three men in critical condition after separate Sunday night shootings

Police said the suspects in one of the shootings were two black males who were wearing ski mask.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three males are in critical condition after Sunday night shootings.

Memphis Police Department said its officers first responded to a shooting at S. Orleans St and McMillan St. Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 pm.

The male injured in that shooting was transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was believed to be driving a white Kia.

Officers responded to another shooting at Macon and Berclair Rd. Police said the suspects were two black males who were wearing ski mask.

Two male victims were injured. One victim was transported to Baptist East, and the other victim was transported to Regional One. Both victims were in critical condition.

MPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with a any information can call 901-528-CASH.