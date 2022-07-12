Memphis Police need your help looking for three suspects from Champaign Place Apartments carjacking

According to Memphis Police, the carjacking occurred Saturday morning, and two cars were stolen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects accused of carjacking at the Champaign Place Apartments in Memphis.

MPD said on Saturday, at 5:36 am, officers responded to a carjacking at 2715 Cherry Road at the Champaign Place Apartments.

They were told the victim was parked in the front lot in a 2011 Toyota Camry when two men approached her. They ordered her out of the car at gunpoint, demanding she leave her belongings in the car.

The suspects then fled in the victim’s car. The Camry was later recovered unoccupied.

When the Camry was abandoned, the suspects got into a BMW 528i that was also carjacked and has not been recovered.

The first suspect was described a Black male, 6’, thin, wearing a white and blue hat, white tank top, blue undershorts, light blue jeans, a medical shoe on his left foot, and a light teal Nike on his right.

Carjacking Suspect Champaign Place Apartments 2714 Cherry Road Report #2207004108ME Memphis, TN – On July 9, 2022, at... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The second suspect was a Black male, 5’11”, low haircut, wearing a black shirt, yellow undershorts, black with red pants, and white and red shoes.

The third suspect was a Black male, 6’, no shirt, tattoo on chest, wearing a necklace, red underwear, black pants, and teal shoes.

Investigators are looking for help in identifying the individuals responsible.

Those with information are urged to contact Detective S. Westrich with the Violent Crimes Unit at (901) 636-1920 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.