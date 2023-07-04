Three teens arrested after being caught trying to steal, break into cars near Beale Street

Memphis Police said the three teens were charged with attempted theft, auto burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Three teens are behind bars after Memphis Police caught them in the act of trying to steal and break into cars near Beale Street Monday night.

Memphis Police said Monday at 10 p.m., their officers were told several cars were being broken into near Peabody Place and Fourth Street in downtown Memphis.

Officers checked the area and found three teen boys that ran from them. One of the teens threw a gun as officers chased him on foot. The weapon was recovered.

The other two teens were armed when they were placed into custody. Officers returned to the lot where the suspects were prowling and found three cars that had been broken into. One was a Hyundai with the steering column ripped open, which MPD said is common when trying to steal this vehicle.