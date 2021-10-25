x
Three teens injured in shooting

Two are in critical condition and one is non-critical. Police say suspect(s) fled in dark-colored car.
Credit: Arisha Ray Singh - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon at 1304 North Graham Street.

Two teen victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is non-critical. A third teen victim drove himself to Chelsea and Graham and is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.

Police say that the suspect(s) drove off in a dark-colored car. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

