TikTok trend 'devious licks' has students vandalizing Arkansas school properties

Several Arkansas schools are victims of the trend that involves people filming themselves stealing or destroying school property.

CABOT, Ark. — Schools across the U.S. are seeing a new social media trend that has caused even more incidents of petty vandalism, and now, it's reached a school in central Arkansas.

The Cabot School District is a victim of the trend that involves people filming themselves stealing or destroying school property.

The district posted on their Facebook page and website, saying they are "aware of several unfortunate trends among our youth appearing mostly on the social media app TikTok."

Along with multiple pictures of evidence, the school said, "This is a look at some of the damage at just one of our schools. Soap dispensers have been ripped out of the bathrooms, mirrors removed from walls, red dye staining toilets, tile, and basins, wet floor signs, paper towels, and toilet paper destroyed. Teacher’s belongings have also been stolen."

You can see the pictures of the damage below.

Little Rock School District has also experienced property damage due to the trend.

Administrators have noticed it's happening at several schools in the district, especially at Central High.

Students are tearing soap and hand sanitizer dispensers from the wall and throwing toilet paper rolls in the toilets.

Not only could it become costly to fix, it requires staff to clean it up.

"COVID's already there right, so it's already hard on them to deal with that and then you have to add this as well and it just becomes frustrating," said Ron Self, LRSD Director of Safety and Security.

If students get caught damaging property they could face disciplinary action from the school, and possibly be criminally charged.

Cabot said this behavior is illegal and will not be tolerated and that vandalism and theft will carry stiff consequences. Law enforcement will be notified when applicable and students will face disciplinary action from the school.

Both Cabot and LRSD are urging parents to talk to their kids and emphasize the seriousness of this situation.