Tipton County deputies on the hunt for man claiming to be bounty hunter who shot robbery victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff said they are on the hunt for a suspect who they said claimed to be a stranded bounty hunter and shot a person during a robbery.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley posted on social media that Tipton County deputies were on the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon, June 5, 2023, in the area of Wright Rd. and Mt. Carmel, near the Dunlap Orphanage area.

Investigators said the suspect flagged down a victim while claiming to be a bounty hunter who was stranded. The sheriff said the suspect then tried to rob the person and shot them in the process.

Sheriff Beasley said the shooter is believed to be the same suspect responsible for recent armed robberies in the Collierville-Arlington Rd. area in Shelby County.

He said the suspect is in a dark, possibly black, car and has used a ballistic vest and badge with his bounty hunter claims in some of the crimes.

The sheriff is asking everyone to be alert and cautious, and void stopping for stranded motorists. He is asking anyone who sees something suspicious like this to call 901-475-4300 or call 911.