Crime

Tipton County sheriffs on a man hunt after man flees accident scene

Anyone who has information or tips can call dispatch at 901-475-4300.
Credit: Tipton County Sheriff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tipton County Sheriff Department said that sheriffs are on a man hunt for a white male who they say fled a car accident scene while in pursuit.

The Sheriff Department said that they have limited the search area to Hwy 14, Robertson Rd, Pickens Store Rd, Kelly Corner Rd areas.

Anyone who has information or tips can call dispatch at 901475-4300.

ABC24 has reached out to the sheriff department for more details about the accident and pursuit, and our team is continuing to follow this story. 

Deputies and THP are in the area of Hwy 14 and Robertson Rd searching for a male white who fled from a pursuit and...

Posted by Sheriff Shannon Beasley on Monday, June 27, 2022

