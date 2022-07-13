Tipton County woman charged in death of 4-year-old

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn — The caretaker of a 4-year-old child was charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse Tuesday after a 17-month investigation.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, the case began on February 1, 2021 when deputies responded to the 300 block of Milton Rd. in Drummonds regarding a 4-year-old child who had a head injury and was unconscious.
Tammy Wilkerson, 52, was the caregiver for the child.
During the investigation, detectives found inconsistencies with Wilkerson's story of how the injuries occured, compared to evidence found on the scene.
“I am proud of the work our detectives have put into this case and the assistance and guidance of these other professionals along the way. This case is far from being over for the family and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them. This is the first step in helping to bring some form of closure to the family. Tammy Wilkerson is where she needs to be and I am glad she will finally answer for what she has done,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.
Wilkerson was indicted by a Tipton County Grand Jury Tuesday.
If anyone has information regarding this case, you're asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff's Office at (901) 475-3300 or email Sheriff@tiptonco.com.