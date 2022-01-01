Lake County man arrested in Memphis after deadly Tiptonville shooting

He was found on Friday in Memphis and taken into custody. The TBI said additional charges are pending.

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A Lake County man was arrested and charged in a double shooting earlier this month in Tiptonville that left one man dead and another person injured.

The TBI said in a press release the agency joined Tiptonville police in investigating a double shooting at a home on Cherry Street in Tiptonville, in which one person, Jerry Yates, 57, was murdered. Another person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Days after the investigation began on Dec. 21, warrants were issued on Thursday, Dec. 30, charging Willie Gates Jr., 49, with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated burglary, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gates was found on Friday in Memphis and taken into custody. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail with additional chares pending. Bond will be set at his first court appearance.