Toddler killed, woman injured in North Memphis shooting

MPD reported the suspect is a woman who fled the scene in a gray Infiniti. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Breedlove Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was killed and a woman injured after they were shot in North Memphis on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Breedlove Street, west of I-69 near the New Chicago neighborhood.

MPD said the child died at the scene. Police reported the woman is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect is known - a woman who fled the scene in a gray Infiniti.

Police are urging anyone with information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.