Toddler shot and killed in North Memphis adds to growing list of child victims of gun violence

A fight between two women led to shooting. So far in 2022, 117 children have been treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grief and confusion filled a North Memphis neighborhood Friday after a toddler was shot and killed and a woman was rushed to the hospital.

Memphis Police say it was around 4:49 p.m. when officers responded to the corner of Breedlove Street and Chicago Avenue after they say a fight between two women ended in gunfire.

“Supposedly, there was some type of altercation between the shooting victim and the suspect and it escalated,” says MPD Sgt. Louis Brownlee.

Sgt. Brownlee says investigators don’t know exactly what started the argument, but says the suspect and adult victim knew each other.

Cars lined the street leading up to the crime scene at the Chicago Park Place Apartments. Police tape surrounded not only the entire apartment complex, but the wooded area across the street.

I count at least 10 @MEM_PoliceDept cars on the scene. MPD says it was about 4:49pm that officers responded outside the Chicago Park Place Apartments. They say the victim and suspect knew each other and got into a fight that lead to gunfire. Police surrounds entire apt. pic.twitter.com/yklNDcM8Hw — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) November 4, 2022

“The known female suspect fled the scene in a gray Infinity,” Sgt. Brownlee says. “We're asking anyone with any information relative to the shooting, please do the right thing. Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.”

As of 9:55 p.m. Friday, MPD says they have detained one female in connection with the case.

The shooting is just the latest in a violent trend involving children.

As of October 13th, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital says they’ve treated 117 children for gunshot wounds in 2022, putting the city at risk of nearing or surpassing 2021’s record-high of 158 children treated.

While some of those were considered accidental or self-harm, the majority of those children were the victims of intentional acts of violence.