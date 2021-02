TDOT reports westbound I-40 near Whitten and Appling is shutdown, and the left shoulder blocked.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 in northeast Memphis is being shut down after reports of a possible interstate shooting.

Details on the shooting have not been released. Memphis Police said westbound I-40 at Whitten would be shutdown due to the investigation.

Avoid the area if you are out.