Transcript: The first few minutes of former MPD Officer's confrontation with vandalism suspect

Read a partial transcript of OfficerSkelton's arrest and abusive behavior towards Thomas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bodycam video shows a Memphis police officer use pepper spray on a suspect four times inside of a patrol cruiser.

The incident began at a convenience store near Lamar and Airways on January 10, 2019.

Local 24 News obtained the video after submitting a request to see all excessive force complaints against the Memphis Police Department filed between January 1, 2019 and May 28, 2020.

The following is a transcript of the first few minutes of the former officer's confrontation with the suspect. Click here for full video and story.

*Officer William Skelton gets out of the car*

Skelton: C'mon.

Suspect: I'm going home.

Skelton: Not now, C'mon. You're under arrest. I said you're under arrest, Motherf*****. Get the f*** over here. Get your motherf***ing a** over here. Hands on the car. Hands on the car, d***head.

Suspect: Oh, s***, I didn't do nothing.

Officer 2: Keep your hands on the hood.

Suspect: I didn't do nothing, man. I was trying to go to work.

Skelton: Have you even ever had a real job?

Suspect: Downtown.

Skelton: Yeah, you're about to have some work downtown. Hands behind your back. You're under arrest.

*Skelton cuffs Suspect*

Skelton: Hang on to those for me, please. This way.

Suspect: Where we going?

Skelton: Jail.

Suspect: For what?

Skelton: F-, uh, Vandalism.

Suspect: What'd I vandal-

Skelton: The inside of the store.

Suspect: What did I do?

Skelton: You vandalized the inside of the store. Sit.

*Skelton leads Suspect to the back of the police cruiser and opens the rear, driver-side door.*

Suspect: No, I didn't, I bought some coffee.

Skelton: Good. Sit.

Suspect: May I have it?

Skelton: No, sit.

Suspect: Why not?

Skelton: Because I said so.

*Suspect sits in back of police cruiser*

Skelton: Put your feet in.

Suspect: *inaudible*

Skelton: Eat a d**k, motherf***er.

*Skelton closes the door of the police cruiser*

Officer 3: A lobotomy is sounding nicer.

Skelton: Yeah, it sure is. Sure is.

Officer 3: *We need to ________ this f**** with all we can ___________

Skelton: No, No.

Officer 3: Are you sure?

Skelton: 774, one black male in custody.

*Skelton opens rear, driver-side door to the police cruiser, aims pepper foam cannister at Suspect*

Skelton: Kick my car again, I'm going to foam you. You understand me, d***head? I will spray the f*** out of you; you worthless piece of incestuous s***.

*Skelton closes the police cruiser door*

Skelton: I'm going to stay out here and keep an eye on him.

*Skelton opens front, driver-side door of police cruiser*

Skelton: Suck my balls, d***head.

*Skelton closes the door*

Skelton, to officer 3: Come again?

Officer 3: I threw his matches away.

Skelton: Sounds good.

*Skelton Spits*

Officer 2: What do you want to do with him?

Skelton: I told him I was going to spray him. 774, suspect is kicking my car door. I am deploying my pepper foam.

*Skelton opens rear, driver-side door of police cruiser and sprays Suspect with pepper foam. He then walks behind the police cruiser, opens the rear passenger-side door and sprays Suspect with pepper foam again*

Officer 2: You get him?

Skelton: I'm trying.

*Skelton opens rear, driver-side door of police cruiser and sprays Suspect with pepper foam for a third time. Then goes back to the rear, passenger-side door, grabs Suspect to move him into a different position and sprays Suspect for a fourth time. *

Officer 3: You alright?

Skelton: *quietly* Yep

Officer 3: We would have- Would have gotten f***ed up real bad.

Skelton: I don't think so. Anyone got a rip-hobble? Mine seems to be missing.

Officer 3: I got a rip-hobble.

Skelton: K. 774, suspect appears to have calmed down. We're securing the rip-hobble now.

Officer 3: I haven't hobbled somebody in a long time. I know this hangs at the door.

Skelton: Yep.

Officer 3: I'll hold him on the other side.

Skelton: Good luck.

Officer 3: Unlock it.

*Skelton opens rear, driver-side door, Officer 3 opens rear, driver-side. Skelton begins hobbling Suspect*

Skelton: Kick me and you'll get it again.

Suspect: No, sir. Can you let the windows down?

Skelton: For you? Hell no. Not after that. You're going to make me have to treat you like that after I tried to be good to you the first time? Tried to take you somewhere, get you some help. Then you make me go and be an a**hole; and now you're going to ask me for a favor? I don't think so.

*Skelton hobbles Suspect and both officers close the police cruiser doors.*

Skelton: 774, rip-hobble secure. He wanted me to roll the window down. *laughs*. I probably should.

Officer 3: He was calling you "Sir" at the end of that, though.

Skelton: Yeah, he was. He was.

Officer 2: You just gotta encourage him with a little calm down. By doing that it'll calm him down now.

Skelton: I hope so. I'm going to get some overtime out of this, gentleman.

Officer 3: I've never seen someone spray someone before.

Skelton: First time I've used the foam.

Officer 3: I bet that stung like a motherf***er.

Skelton: I hope so.

Officer 4: *inaudible*

Skelton: I don't know if he'll give it to me.

*Skelton gets into the driver seat of the police cruiser, retrieves a notepad*

Skelton: You got enough for a felony?

Officer 4: Yes.

Skelton: Good. Did you hear all that on the radio?

Officer 4: Fantastic

Skelton: Thank you.

Officer 4: I've never been more proud of you.

Skelton. Oh, well, thank you. Never?

*Skelton hands paper to Officer 4. He opens the driver door of the police cruiser. Suspect can be heard choking and coughing*

Officer 4: One of the very rare times *then inaudible as Skelton walks away*

Officer 5: Did you spray him?

Skelton: I foamed him.

Officer 5: Good.

Skelton: I foamed the f*** out of him.

Officer 5: I'm *says something inaudible while touching his body camera*

Skelton: That's fine!

*Skelton takes his body camera from his vest and points it at his face*

Skelton: I foamed the f*** out of him!

*Skelton returns the body camera to his vest*

Skelton: I'll tell the camera I foamed the f*** out of him. I told him I was going to foam the f*** out of him.

Officer 3: He did and then he started kicking again. Like, are you going to do it? And I'm like "aww s***, here we go".

Skelton: He kicked the door. I said "You do it again, I'm going to foam you". He did it again. So I foamed him.

Officer 5: Ok. Fine with me.

Officer 3: And then we rip-hobbled his a**.

Skelton: Yeah, and he is rip-hobbled now. And now he's calling me sir.

Officer 3: Yeah, now he's being real respectful.

*Skelton places the pepper foam cannister on the back of the police cruiser*

Skelton to Officer 5: Here's the thing. I know you're going to need to weigh it.

Officer 5: Oh, you got his name and stuff?

Skelton: Oh, yeah. Bittick's working on the ticket right now.

Officer 5: *laughs*

Skelton: I told him.

Officer 2: You did give him a fair warning.

Officer 3: When he started kicking, I turned my body camera on right then. I was like "aww s***"

Skelton: Oh, is it not unlocked? It's unlocked.

*Officer 5 opens front, driver-side door of police cruiser*

Officer 5: Is an ambulance coming?

Skelton: Yeah. 774, you have an ambulance in route? Check.

*Officer 5 rolls the window down for Suspect*