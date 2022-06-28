14 alleged Mid-South 'Traveling Vice Lords' gang members indicted on federal racketeering charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the indictments are the culmination of two years of investigation into the gang.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal grand jury has indicted fourteen alleged members and associates of the Traveling Vice Lord /Junk Yard Dogs (TVL/JYD) Tuesday, a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in a racketeering conspiracy involving acts of murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.

According to the indictment, the TVL/JYD is a violent criminal street gang that operates throughout West Tennessee.

This is the culmination of a two-year investigation into the Traveling Vice Lord subset the Junk Yard Dogs who operated mostly in Fayette County.

Between June 2020 and August 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated five different shootings.

The investigation revealed, between June 17, 2020, and August 2020, Tomarcus Baskerville ordered Martivus Baskerville, Deonte Walker, Toorrence Fitzpatrick, Deandra Rivers and Trevin Hullom, to conduct five separate shootings against rival gang members, the Gangster Disciples and the 4 Corner Hustlers with the intent to kill those gang members. As a result of these crimes, nine individuals were shot, and one person died.

Named in the indictment are:

Tomarcus Baskerville, 33, a.k.a. “TC”, a/k/a “Glove.” Held the rank of “Chief of Streets”

Christopher Peeler,30, a/k/a “Lil Chris.” Held the rank of 3UE

Martivus Baskerville, 28, a.k.a. Tavis. Held the rank of “Deck Holder”

Thomas Smith, 22, a.k.a. “TJ.” Held the rank of 5BE

Davaius Worrles, 29, a.k.a. “Mighty”, a/k/a “Mighty Shun.” Held the rank of 5BE

Curtis Baskerville, 36, a.k.a. “CB.” Held the rank of 3BE

Montaveen Taylor, 21, a.k.a. "CGE Tay.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “first seat.”

Mardarius McNeal, 24. Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “enforcer”

Deandra Rivers, 26, a.k.a. “Dre.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as “chief of security.”

Deonte Walker, 27, a.k.a. “Tez.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “man of literature.”

Trevin Hullom, 29, a.k.a. “Scooter.” Held the rank of representative and functioned as the “assistant man of literature.”

Torrance Fitzpatrick, 27, a.k.a. Phat. Held the rank of “representative”

Bianca Jackson, 20. Held the rank of “representative”

Courtland Springfield, 30, a.k.a. “Hot Box.” Held the rank of “representative.”