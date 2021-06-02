Trial date set for Carl Hayes, accused of killing his wife in 2019

43-year-old Carl Hayes will go on trial March 14, 2022 on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 41-year-old Taquila Hayes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for next year for a Memphis man charged with his wife’s murder.

43-year-old Carl Hayes will go on trial March 14, 2022 on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 41-year-old Taquila Hayes.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said Taquila Hayes’ mother filed a missing persons report in August 2019, after she said he had not seen or heard from her daughter in two months.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney, Carl Hayes told detectives his wife had abruptly quit her job in May, they separated in June, and she left their home with an unknown friend – the last time he claims he saw her.

Relatives told investigators it was not likely that she would leave behind her 12-year-old son, cell phone, and job.