New trial date set for Billy Ray Turner in Lorenzen Wright's murder

A judge Wednesday set the new trial date for January 31, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of murdering NBA star Lorenzen Wright 10 years ago, will now head to trial at the beginning of next year.

A judge Wednesday set the new trial date for January 31, 2022.

In July 2019, Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first degree murder and attempted first attempted first degree murder. The trial Turner, for her one-time co-defendant, was postponed during the pandemic.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges in Wright’s death.