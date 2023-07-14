Trial date set for two men charged with Young Dolph's murder

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two men accused of shooting and killing the Memphis rapper in 2021, will go to trial in March of 2024.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The two men accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph in November, 2021, learned when they will face a jury during a court appearance Friday.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, both charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among other crimes, in the death of Young Dolph, were in court Friday to learn when their trial will start.

Judge Lee Coffee set Johnson's and Smith's trial date for March 11, 2024, with a deadline of December 1, 2023, for their legal teams to present any new evidence or agree to any plea deals before trial.

Under Tennessee law, if Johnson and Smith are found guilty of first-degree murder at trial, they could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Johnson and Smith are accused of shooting and killing Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., known as Young Dolph, in Memphis on November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis. Both were named suspects in January, 2022, and captured a few days later, Smith in DeSoto County, and Johnson in Indiana.

Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property. They were both indicted in January 2023 with conspiracy.