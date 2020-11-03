Trial delayed for white supremacist gang members in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —
The federal trial for a white supremacist gang accused in Arkansas of a string of brutal tactics has been delayed until August.
A federal judge on Monday granted the delay in the trial of New Aryan Empire members. The trial was to have begun March 23; it will now begin Aug. 24.
The judge wrote that he expected the trial to last eight to 12 weeks.
Dozens of members of the gang have been named in federal indictments issued in 2017 and last year.
RELATED: White Supremacist gang leader & one other inmate escapes from an Arkansas jail using fake bodies in their beds