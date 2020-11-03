Trial delayed for white supremacist gang members in Arkansas

Dozens of members of the gang have been named in federal indictments issued in 2017 and last year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The federal trial for a white supremacist gang accused in Arkansas of a string of brutal tactics has been delayed until August.

A federal judge on Monday granted the delay in the trial of New Aryan Empire members. The trial was to have begun March 23; it will now begin Aug. 24.

The judge wrote that he expected the trial to last eight to 12 weeks.