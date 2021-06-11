Upcoming trial postponed for Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson

Robinson is charged with federal wire fraud and money laundering for this case. She also has a second case against her.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An upcoming trial of Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has been postponed.

It was supposed to start Monday, but attorneys asked for more time to prepare.

A report hearing is now set for August 27th - when they will return to court to discuss a possible new trial date and updates in the case.

Robinson is charged with federal wire fraud and money laundering after investigators say she and two other women convinced someone named "R.S." to donate money to one of the women so she could attend Robinson's nursing school - The Healthcare Institute.