Crime

Upcoming trial postponed for Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson

Robinson is charged with federal wire fraud and money laundering for this case. She also has a second case against her.
Credit: AP
In a photo provided by the Tennessee State Senate, Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., date not known. Robinson has been charged with stealing more than $600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday charges state Robinson with theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in a news release. (Tennessee State Senate via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An upcoming trial of Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has been postponed.

It was supposed to start Monday, but attorneys asked for more time to prepare.

A report hearing is now set for August 27th - when they will return to court to discuss a possible new trial date and updates in the case.

Robinson is charged with federal wire fraud and money laundering after investigators say she and two other women convinced someone named "R.S." to donate money to one of the women so she could attend Robinson's nursing school - The Healthcare Institute.

This is the second set of federal charges against Robinson, who is also facing charges for stealing grant money intended for her nursing school. That trial is scheduled for September 13th.

