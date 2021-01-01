Triple homicide less than a mile away from Olive Branch High School

Early Friday morning, three people were shot and killed.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Shortly before 2:00 am early Friday morning, Olive Branch police responded to a shooting call in the area of Jefferson Drive and Shiloah Cove. When they arrived, officers found three people killed by gunshot.

After investigation, police were able to identify the shooter as 26-year-old Ivan C. Rodriguez of Cordova. Rodriguez was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of 1st degree murder.

He is currently being held without bail and his court date is scheduled for January 28th at the Olive Branch Municipal Court.