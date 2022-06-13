Missing Olive Branch teen found safe will be subject of Investigation Discovery show Thursday

Aubrey Peal was 14 when he was lured away from his Olive Branch home in 2018 by people he met online. Thursday, the popular true crime network will tell his story.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Thursday, Nearly four years after missing teen Aubrey Peal was found safe in Illinois after being lured from his Olive Branch, Mississippi, home by two men online, the popular true crime network Investigation Discovery will tell his story.

The story will be the fourth episode of the show "Devil in the Web," which focuses on internet crimes, such as in Peal's case.

He had been chatting with video gamers on the messaging app “Discord.” Peal’s parents say the two men arrested for kidnapping manipulated him for months, claiming to be suicidal.

“One of the suspects we know for sure convinced my son that he was suicidal. My son believes he was saving this person’s life,” said John Peal, Aubrey's father.

30-year-old Juan Andrade and 29-year-old Jason St. Aubin, both of Creal Springs, Illinois, were arrested in Illinois after Aubrey was found safe at a fire station there in 2018. The two men were later charged with kidnapping and conspiracy, and both faced a DeSoto County grand jury.

The episode will also focus on the efforts of the Olive Branch Police Department, as well as several other local and state law enforcement agencies, in reconnecting the family with their son.