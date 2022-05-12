Tunica County deputies looking for escaped inmate

If you know where Patrick is, call 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — Tunica County deputies are looking for an inmate who they said walked away from a work detail Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, Richard Patrick, 52, walked away from a work detail just after 2:40 p.m. at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica.

Patrick was being held by the sheriff's office on a $5,000 bond for the charge of taking of a motor vehicle.

Patrick is about 5'10" and weighs 152 pounds.

If you know where Patrick is, call 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.