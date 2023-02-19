Tunica County Sheriff’s Office name suspect, person of interest after deadly shooting

Witnesses told these police that Korea T. McKay of Tunica County shot the man and then fled the scene in a pickup truck that might be brown.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is urging the Mid-South to come forward with information about a deadly shooting that took place Saturday afternoon as well as the whereabouts of three men.

At about 3 p.m. the Tunica County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a witness telling them that someone had been shot in the 1000 block of Kirby Estates. Deputies arrived and then identified one victim from Crawford, Mississippi suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told these authorities that Korea T. McKay of Tunica County shot the man and then fled the scene in a pickup truck that could be brown, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Pickett of Tunica, Mississippi was also seen in the passenger seat of this truck, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.

This incident remains under investigation, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.

That office urges the public to contact 662-363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400 if anyone has any information pertaining to this incident.