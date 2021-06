TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they call a person of interest in a murder early Wednesday.

Investigators said Keyshawndra Davis may be traveling in a white SUV with a drive-out tag.

Anyone who knows where Davis can be found can call Tunica Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400, and information leading to her location could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.