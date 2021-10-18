Tupelo city council member and Democratic leader plead not guilty to Mississippi voter raffle charge

TUPELO, Miss — A city council member and a local Democratic leader in Mississippi have pleaded not guilty to a charge accusing them of violating state election laws.
Tupelo City Council Member Nettie Davis and Charles Penson entered the pleas Friday.
A misdemeanor indictment said they broke a law against raffling anything of value to encourage voting.
The indictment said Davis asked people at a municipal elections rally to donate money for cash prizes for people who voted.
Penson posted on social media that ministers spoke of financial incentives to vote.
Penson said the plans were canceled once organizers learned about the law, which he describes as obscure.