Tupelo city council member and Democratic leader plead not guilty to Mississippi voter raffle charge

An indictment claims Tupelo City Council Member Nettie Davis and Charles Penson broke a law against raffling anything of value to encourage voting.

TUPELO, Miss — A city council member and a local Democratic leader in Mississippi have pleaded not guilty to a charge accusing them of violating state election laws.

Tupelo City Council Member Nettie Davis and Charles Penson entered the pleas Friday.

A misdemeanor indictment said they broke a law against raffling anything of value to encourage voting.

The indictment said Davis asked people at a municipal elections rally to donate money for cash prizes for people who voted.

Penson posted on social media that ministers spoke of financial incentives to vote.