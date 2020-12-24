x
Tupelo, Mississippi, cracks down on 'nuisance' properties

The "Chronic Nuisance Property Ordinance" can require a property owner to submit a plan to resolve the issue — or possibly face penalties.
Credit: Thinkstock

TUPELO, Miss — A Mississippi city aims to curb what officials are calling "nuisance" crimes. 

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Tupelo city officials recently approved a new ordinance to deal with the issue. It includes possible penalties for the owners of property where criminal activity repeatedly occurs within a six-month period. 

The "Chronic Nuisance Property Ordinance" can require a property owner to submit a plan to resolve the issue — or possibly face penalties.

The new law defines "nuisance activity" to include 16 different criminal activities, including domestic violence, prostitution, gang activity and drug-related loitering.
