Two arrested after guns, ammo, drugs, & cash found at southeast Shelby County home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a shots fired call found dozens of guns, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, drugs, and more.

Wednesday, deputies were responding to a shots fired call on Winter Run Cove in southeast Shelby County. Investigators said the deputies found 39 spent shell casings in the yard.

Upon investigating, deputies found 50 guns and about 75,000 rounds of ammunition. They also recovered 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and $1,940, which investigators said was drug proceeds.

38-year-old Joshua Durrett and 35-year-old Alyse Fitzpatrick are charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

