Two charged with fraud over Mississippi worker training money in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss — The Mississippi State auditor said a former community college administrator and a furniture business employee face fraud charges.

Joseph Lowder and Eureda "Edie" Washington are accused of misusing public money intended to train people for jobs.

Lowder is a former dean of economic and community services with Itawamba Community College. The auditor said Lowder produced fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme involving nearly $10,000.

Washington has worked for the furniture manufacturing company Chapter 3 Inc. The auditor said she fraudulently obtained more than $680,000 for the furniture company.

Attorneys for Lowder and Washington said their clients acted properly.