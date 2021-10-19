x
Two charged with fraud over Mississippi worker training money in Tupelo

Joseph Lowder and Eureda "Edie" Washington are accused of misusing public money intended to train people for jobs.
TUPELO, Miss — The Mississippi State auditor said a former community college administrator and a furniture business employee face fraud charges. 

Lowder is a former dean of economic and community services with Itawamba Community College. The auditor said Lowder produced fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme involving nearly $10,000. 

Washington has worked for the furniture manufacturing company Chapter 3 Inc. The auditor said she fraudulently obtained more than $680,000 for the furniture company.

 Attorneys for Lowder and Washington said their clients acted properly.

