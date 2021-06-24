Two charged with animal cruelty in death of 9-week-old monkey found in hot car in East Tennessee

Officials said two marmoset monkeys were found in a hot car parked near Soaky Mountain Waterpark. One was dead, and the other appeared to be in distress.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 9-week-old marmoset was found dead inside a hot car parked outside Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville Wednesday afternoon. Another 5-week-old marmoset was found in extreme distress due to the heat.

The Sevierville Police Department said they received a call from management at the park about monkeys at around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the older marmoset dead in the car. The younger one was sent to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown for treatment.

The outside temperature at the time was around 87 degrees Fahrenheit. Officials said the temperature inside of cars can rise to around 120 degrees in about half-an-hour warm weather.

The animal hospital reported that the younger monkey's condition is improving, although it is dehydrated.

Both owners of the marmosets have been charged. Nova Brettell, 54, and David Paul Brettell, both from Indiana, face animal cruelty charges. Additional charges are also possible, police said.