Two charged with kidnapping after taking 4-year-old child

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, a woman’s ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old John McLean, and a 22-year-old woman, Harley Allen, came to the woman’s home and tried to abduct both of her kids. One child got away, but McLean and Allen grabbed the woman’s 4-year-old child and sped off, but not before the woman was choked and physically assaulted. An officer saw the car near Forrest Street and stopped it. The child was unharmed.