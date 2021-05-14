x
Two charged with kidnapping after taking 4-year-old child

The harrowing tale ends with a man and a woman behind bars.
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after police say they abducted a child Thursday morning.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, a woman’s ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old John McLean, and a 22-year-old woman, Harley Allen, came to the woman’s home and tried to abduct both of her kids. One child got away, but McLean and Allen grabbed the woman’s 4-year-old child and sped off, but not before the woman was choked and physically assaulted. An officer saw the car near Forrest Street and stopped it. The child was unharmed.

McLean is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Child Abuse and Neglect, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Allen was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, and Child Abuse and Neglect. Both were put in jail pending action by the Dyersburg City Court.

