Two dead, one still in critical condition after early morning shooting

Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early Saturday morning, Memphis police responded to shooting at 3088 Lamar Avenue.

Three male victims were on the scene. One had died at the scene whereas the other two were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At 10:45 Saturday morning, one of the two victims at the hospital died from his injuries. The third victim is still in critical condition.

There is no suspect info but this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

