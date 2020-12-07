x
Two dead in shootout during rap concert

Panola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting early Sunday.

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss — Mississippi authorities say 2 people were killed, several others were injured at LP's Ball Park in Como, Mississippi around 2:30 Sunday morning.

District Attorney John Champion says that the shooting is under investigation and there were large crowds at the concert.

The total number of people hurt is unknown.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

