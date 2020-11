MPD investigating quadruple shooting late Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot Sunday night in the airport area of Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of W. Metropolitan Cir. around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found four victims with gunshot wounds.

Two were pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 30, 2020

No arrests have been made.