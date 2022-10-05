x
Crime

Two dogs found dead and one malnourished in apartment| Owner arrested nearly three months later

After completing a welfare check, the apartment representative reported that Hoover’s apartment did not have active power, and there was no dog food or water.
Credit: shelby county jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested nearly three months after an apartment representative found two deceased dogs and one malnourished dog in her apartment.

Tenant Simone Hoover was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 4 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the affidavit, a representative from Memphis Animal Shelter (MAS) visited Hoover’s last known address on July 1 after being advised by the apartment’s management that there were foul smells coming from the apartment.

After completing a welfare check, the apartment representative reported that Hoover’s apartment did not have active power, and there was no food or water for the living dog, the affidavit said.

MAS was able to pull health history about the malnourished dog from its database being that it still had a microchip. According to the affidavit, MAS’ database revealed that the dog was 41.8 pounds before it was given to Hoover.

When the malnourished dog was found in what looked to be vacant apartment, it had dropped to 24.6 pounds, the affidavit said.

The representative from MAS said that after investigating the apartment, the animals seemed to suffer from neglect.

Hoover is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Oct. 5.

