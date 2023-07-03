Two infants and one 19-year-old girl injured after Sunday shooting in Colonial Acres

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a 1-year-old girl, an 11-month-old girl, and a 19-yer-old girl were all transported to Regional One Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested by Arkansas police and charged after a 19-year-old girl and two infants were injured in a shooting Thursday in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Sunday, July 2

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a 1-year-old girl, an 11-month-old girl, and a 19-year-old girl were all transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Each victim has been downgraded to non-critical condition at this time, MPD said.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Flamingo Rd. Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

MPD originally said four people were injured in the shooting, but after investigating the scene, officers discovered that there were only three victims.

MPD said Memphis police officers pursued the four male suspects into Arkansas. Arkansas state police helped MPD with the pursuit, and the four men were detained near I-40 and the Mound City exit, MPD said.

