Two injured after shooting at Frayser apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are injured after a shooting occurred early Friday morning in Frayser.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting Sept. 29 around 2:30 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments in the 2800 block of Treemont Cove, where officers found a man seriously hurt.

He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD said another man arrived at Methodist South Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. He is now in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.