Two injured after shots fired along Frayser Boulevard

Vehicle shot multiple times while driving Tuesday morning in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of Fayser Boulevard.

MPD says two vehicles were driving westbound on Frayser Blvd when shots were fired from one of the vehicles. One of the vehicles was hit multiple times, injuring two people inside. Both taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was possibly driving a white Ford F-150, last seen westbound on Frayser.

The suspect was possibly occupying a white Ford F-150, last seen westbound Frayser. pic.twitter.com/gnoDbMjD1N — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2020

This is near the Nike Distribution facility.

This is an ongoing investigation.