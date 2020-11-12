Search underway for two inmates who escaped a West Tennessee prison

Robert Lee Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) minimum security annex Friday morning.

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — Earlier this (Friday) morning Robert Lee Brown #436224 and Christopher Osteen #419675 absconded from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) minimum security annex.

At approximately 8:25 AM CST officers confirmed the two minimum security offenders were missing after an emergency recount. Security measures have been implemented and local law enforcement have been notified. Search efforts are under way and investigators are following active leads.

Brown, 36, is currently serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape out of Putnam County. His sentence was set to expire in 2022.

Osteen, 34, is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County. His sentence was set to expire in 2023.