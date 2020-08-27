Two adults, one kid shot at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A child and two adults were shot Wednesday night at a Memphis gas station.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at the Valero gas station at 3004 Overton Crossing in Frayser. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The adults were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects were possibly driving a silver/grey Ford Focus that was last seen traveling westbound on Frayser.
If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.