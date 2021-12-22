Two charged after Memphis police bust chop shop

Police said an investigation into a possibly stolen Dodge Charger led them to a property with more stolen vehicles and car parts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people have been charged after a chop shop was found during an investigation into a stolen car.

Investigators said on December 17, 2021, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 were looking into a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. They said when officers arrived, they saw the car being towed away.

The tracked the car to the 2300 block of Kimball, where detectives said they found car parts and other cars throughout the property. They said they got a search warrant, and Jerrin Bacchus, Jeremiah Bell, and two other men were detained.

Investigators said in the search, they found five other verified stolen vehicles, as well as the Charger:

A 2010 silver Infiniti G37 stolen out of the Appling Farms area

A 2010 blue Infiniti G37 stolen out of Lebanon, Tennessee

A 2020 blue Dodge Challenger 392 stolen out of Schiller, Illinois

A 2011 white Honda Accord stolen out of the Tillman Station area

A 2001 multicolored Chevy Silverado stolen out of the Ridgeway precinct area

A 2018 dark gray and black Dodge Charger SRT Unverified/Possible Stolen (Police said this vehicle had fled from officers several times.)

Bacchus was arrested and charged with theft of property $10k - $60k and theft of property $2500 - $10k.

Bell was arrested and charged with theft of property $10k - $60k, theft of property $2500 - $10k, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of burglary tools, registration or licensing requirement identification requirement to wit: locksmith license, and evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit.